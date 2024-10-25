Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Wright County Lake

ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in a Wright County Lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of the invasive species in Bass Lake near Annandale.

Bass Lake residents contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels attached to their docks. DNR invasive species specialists were able to confirm one of these reports, finding a live zebra mussel on a dock in the lake.

Several new zebra mussel populations in Minnesota lakes in recent years were first reported by property owners removing docks, boats, and boat lifts at the end of the season.

They remind you to carefully check boats and trailers, docks and lifts, and all other water-related equipment when removing equipment for seasonal storage. Also, remember to keep docks and boat lifts out of the water for at least 21 days before putting them in another body of water, which is state law.

