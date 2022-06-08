Zachary J. “Zach” Posterick, 31, St. Joseph

July 20, 1990 - June 6, 2022

Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph for Zachary J. “Zach” Posterick, age 31, of St. Joseph, who passed away suddenly at his home in St. Joseph. Deacon Steven Yanish will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Zach was born on July 20, 1990 to Jeff and Lori (Lipinski) Posterick in Albany, Minnesota. He grew up in the Avon area and graduated from Albany High School in 2009. During his time at Albany High School, he enjoyed playing football and baseball. He also played for the Farming Flames amateur baseball team for several years. Zach was currently employed by Nahan Printing, where he worked as a Troubleshooter.

Zach was a loving son, brother and uncle and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed playing pond hockey, playing video games and simply being with family. He will be remembered for his ability to connect with people and his easy-going personality.

He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Lori Posterick; siblings, Jessica (Rick) Wilson, Jaime (John Beringer) Mohs, and Ben Mohs; nieces and nephews, Brenna Lief and Jonah Wilson and Zander Mohs; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen and Leo Lipinski and Lawrence and Lorraine Posterick; and aunt, Pat Schug.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.