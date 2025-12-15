November 9, 1948 - December 12, 2025

Yvonne “Dolly” Roche, age 77, of St. Cloud, passed away with family by her side at Ridgeview Place, Sauk Rapids, on Friday, December 12th, 2025.

Yvonne was born on November 9th, 1948, in Sauk Rapids to LaVerne P. and Joyce C. (Kosloske) Juel. She stayed in the area throughout her life, and raised two children, Diana Holly and Delroy Reinert, with her first husband, Roger Reinert.

On May 31st, 1986, Yvonne married Maurice “Moe” Roche, of Saint Cloud. During their 40 years of marriage, Yvonne and Moe enjoyed traveling to Branson, MO for mini vacations, and visiting Elvis Presley’s Memphis home. Yvonne was a devoted Elvis fan, and those that visited their home always complimented her on the decorative plates that hung on the dining room wall.

Yvonne will also be remembered by the children she cared for in her home as a daycare provider, for her love of her cat Weezie, and her dog, Maggie, and for gifting her grandchildren crisp two-dollar bills in each of their Christmas cards.

Yvonne is survived by her loving and devoted husband; Maurice Roche; her son, Delroy Reinert; stepchildren, Ben (Cindy) Roche, Jon (Jennifer) Roche, and Kristi Roche; her sister, Sandy Hennesy; eleven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Diana Holly; and her grandson, Devon Reinert.

A private family burial will be held at 1pm on Thursday, December 18th, 2025, at the Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.