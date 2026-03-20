September 10, 1948 - March 19, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 21, 2026 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Virginia M. Duel, age 77, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Zach Hoffman will officiate and burial will take place at a later date at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Virginia was born September 10, 1948 in Perham to Edwin and Hilda (Bartels) Wiebe. She married Donald Duel December 10, 1966 in Detroit Lakes. Virginia was a secretary in Detroit Lakes and for Quinlivan and Hughes for 50 years between the combined law firms. She was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Virginia enjoyed spending time with family, reading, being outside, going on walks, chocolates, and tootsie rolls.

She is survived by her husband Don of Sauk Rapids; children, Cathie (Glenn) Ahrensfeld of Sartell, Steffanie (Chris) Theisen of Sauk Rapids, Tim (Nicole) Duel of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Evan, Zachary, Paige, Autumn (Mike), Elise, Hilda, Maxwell; great-grandchildren, Amara, Alexandra; brother, Stan (JeNell) Wiebe of Plymouth; sister, Sylvia Wiebe of St. Louis Park; sisters-in-law, Mary Wiebe of Fergus Falls, Bernice Wiebe of Denver, CO; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lyle and Harry.