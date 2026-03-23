October 9, 1930 - March 20, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at St. Michael’s Church in St. Cloud for Elaine Johnson, 95 of Sartell and formerly of Waite Park who died Friday, March 20, 2026 at the Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be from 8:30-10:30 Wednesday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Elaine was born October 9, 1930 in Avon to Herman & Anna (Achman) Maehren. She graduated from Tech High School in 1948 and then attended Drew’s Business College for one year. She married Lawrence Johnson on June 28, 1952 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Elaine worked at Kresge’s Dime Store, Herbergers’s Department Store, Kain-Hanson Furniture, Blue Sheild-Blue Cross in St. Paul, McKinley School in Waite Park and for the St. Cloud School District # 742 for many years retiring in 1989. She is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, Nocturnal Adoration Society, Life Member of the St. Cloud VFW Post # 428 Auxiliary, NARVE, BNSF Railway Veterans Association, REAM, and the Applique Club. Elaine enjoyed sewing, crafts, card making, making quilts, hand applique, reading and putting on theme parties for her family.

She is survived by her children, Kathryn Erpelding of Watkins; Gary (Brenda) Johnson of Sauk Rapids; Judy (Jim) Baxter of Blaine; grandchildren, Mike Erpelding of Watkins; Theresa Erpelding of St. Cloud; Kelsey (Chris) Lamprecht of Burnsville; great grandson, Ethan Erpelding of Watkins; sister, Charleen Maehren of Sartell.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lawrence, son-in-law, Don Erpelding, brothers and sisters, Vern Mock, Flo Kociemba, Sally Habiger, Ralph Maehren, Cyrilla Haehn, Herman Maehren Jr., Jerome Maehren, Lorraine Gallagher, Bernice Hagen, Charles Maehren, and twin sister, Eileen Arnold.