August 6, 1943 - March 16, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Judith Ann Schehr (Wild) passed away on March 16, 2026, at the age of 82 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Judy was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada in 1943 and was the youngest of six children. After marrying Richard Schehr Jr., in October 1964, she moved to Detroit, Michigan. Judy and Richard had two children, Terri and Steven. In 1975, Judy and her family relocated to Plymouth, Minnesota where she began a long career with General Mills. Judy worked in the recruiting department where she assisted in coordinating on-campus interviews at numerous colleges across the country. She thoroughly enjoyed working with the many college students who were eager to begin a career with General Mills. Judy retired in 1998 at the age of 55. After retirement from General Mills, Judy continued working part-time for SourceCorp and the Apollo Insurance company for several years.

Judy enjoyed traveling and especially cherished spending winters in Arizona and Texas with her significant other, Guy Johnson, with whom she shared 34 years.

Baseball, roller skating and ice skating were activities Judy enjoyed in her youth. Judy was a loving and supportive mother who always put others first. She especially cherished her time with her grandsons Gavin and Carson and traveled to Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Michigan making great memories with family.

She will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, and loyal friend whose strength, perseverance, and resilience inspired everyone around her. Judy first battled breast cancer in 2009 and was later diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2013. In 2018, she participated in a clinical trial and became the longest surviving patient in that study, a testament to her determination and strength.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Kay, Doris, Frances “Deeda”, brothers Bob and Pat, a niece and several nephews.

Judy is survived by her significant other, Guy Johnson, and his daughter Julie (Pat) McGrath; her daughter Terri (Dave) Yurczyk and son Steven (Christy) Schehr; her beloved grandchildren, Gavin and Carson Schehr, Leigh Yurczyk, Katie Yurczyk, Shari (Josh) Chance, and Aaron Yurczyk; great-grandchildren, Keagan, Kyla, Parker, Ellie; and sister-in-law, Caroline Wild. Judy also leaves behind several nieces and nephews in the US and Canada.

Her memory will live on through the family and friends whose lives she touched.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their loving care of Judy and compassionate support provided to her family.