April 16, 1970 - March 18, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Glenn Anthony Czech, age 55, of Waite Park, Minnesota, passed away on March 18, 2026, after a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

He was born on April 16, 1970, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to the late Tony and Judy Czech.

Glenn dedicated 23 years of his career as a medical coder specializing in pulmonology and neurology at CentraCare–St. Cloud Hospital. He was also an exceptional bowler and was highly respected within the bowling community, where he formed many lasting friendships.

A man of deep faith, Glenn lived a Christian life grounded in kindness and integrity. He served as a scripture reader for several years at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Sartell, Minnesota. Glenn’s life was defined by generosity, humility, and an unwavering devotion to others. He was a man of quiet strength and boundless compassion, always putting others before himself and offering support without hesitation. His presence brought comfort, his kindness left a lasting impression, and his character spoke volumes without the need for words.

He is survived by his siblings, Kurt (Heather) Czech of Woodbury, Minnesota, and Karla (Charles) Spoden of St. Cloud, along with many extended family members and dear friends who will miss him deeply.

A memorial service celebrating Glenn’s exceptional life will be held on Wednesday, March 25th with visitation from 1-3 PM and service at 3:00PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. All who knew and loved Glenn are invited to join in honoring his memory.