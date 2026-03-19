June 11, 1954 - March 16, 2026

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Memorial Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for William “Bill” L. Ellis, age 71 who passed away Monday, March 16, 2026 at his home in Sauk Rapids. Deacon Larry Sell will officiate and burial will be at Trintiy Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bill was born June 11, 1954 in St. Cloud to Robert and Leona (Ganskop) Ellis. He worked in the Twin Cities and Wisconsin in construction, as a drywaller. Bill enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and watching fireworks. He liked to go walking, using his metal detector and collecting the things he found. Bill was an honest man and he was a great caretaker of his mother. He was also able to train a squirrel to eat out of his hand. Bill loved spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his brother, Gary (Sharon) Ellis of Sauk Rapids; brother -in-law, Mike Grelson of Sartell, niece, Candice Grelson of Sartell; great-niece, Mikayla (Travis Decker) Grelson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patty Grelson and nephew, Michael Grelson, Jr.