June 26, 1937 - March 16, 2026

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Joyce Eileen Hensel, age 88, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate.

Joyce was born on June 26, 1937, in St. Cloud to Emanuel and Leah (Skuza) Stricker. On February 15, 1958, she was united in marriage to Robert H. Hensel at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Joyce enjoyed winters in Florida, taking part in the park’s activities, playing cribbage, golf cart rides, and playing the organ. She also took pride in her collection of decorative cats and other collectibles. She will be remembered for her quick wit and memorable one-liners.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Stricker, along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert, her son, David, brothers Donald and James Stricker and sister Dorothy Bahe.