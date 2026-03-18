April 24, 1971 - March 12, 2026

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Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Kimberly “Kimmy” S. Rasmussen who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Kimmy was born on April 24, 1971 in St. Cloud to William and Susan (Solorz) Supan. She married Brian Rasmussen on September 11, 1993 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Kimmy worked in Human Services at Stearns County. She enjoyed traveling to various state and national parks around the country, decorating her house for all of the holidays, hiking, photography, and especially spending time with her friends and family. Kimmy was smart, caring, and one of the kindest people you would ever meet.

Kimmy is survived by her husband, Brian of St. Cloud; children, Melanie of Minneapolis, Ethan of Minneapolis; mother, Susan of St. Stephen; and sisters, Jennifer (Ryan Jendro) Supan of Sartell, Holly (Jamie Gerdes) Supan of Chandler, AZ, Heidi (Kurt) Kriefall of Rice, Tiffany (Shane) Negaard of Royalton, and Mary (Kyle Blasing) Supan of St. Joseph.

She is preceded in death by her father.