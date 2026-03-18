February 19, 1929 - March 13, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Leora Mae Hillman, age 97, passed away Friday, March 13, 2026, surrounded by her family at Meadow Place Assisted Living in Long Prairie.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., at American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie, Minnesota. Leora’s grandson Pastor Nathan Hillman and Pastor Ethan Fearing will officiate. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Leora Mae (Hyink) Hillman was the first of ten children born to Lawrence and Matilda (Groen) Hyink on February 19, 1929, in Hospers, Iowa. The family farmed in Sioux County, Iowa, until moving in the spring of 1947 to a farm near Winfred, South Dakota. Everyone in the family had jobs to do around the farm, and they enjoyed attending Union Presbyterian Church.

She met her husband, Gene, in Winfred. They were married on February 14, 1948, and were blessed with seven children. They lived in South Dakota for eleven years before Gene found a farm in Long Prairie, Minnesota, in 1959. There, they devoted ten years to working and caring for the land with their children. Leora lovingly tended a large garden that yielded plenty of fresh vegetables and flowers.

Leora was employed at Ben Franklin and later at the Dairy Way, which they purchased in 1968. After selling the farm, they moved into town and began a new chapter as business owners. As times changed and the business grew, they expanded their space, but it still wasn’t large enough. Leora and Gene built a new building, calling it Gene O’s Family Restaurant, which could accommodate 100 people. They enjoyed all aspects of the business for 25 years, from hiring their “Gene O’s Girls” to visiting with their customers.

Retirement was enjoyed as snowbirds each winter with friends in Arizona and Texas. They later built a new home on Lake Charlotte, where they enjoyed lake life with their family. Their children and grandchildren loved coming to the lake to swim, ski, fish, and spend quality time with Grandma and Grandpa. Leora made sure there was always plenty of food, including Rice Krispie bars served from her patio swing. They cherished every one of these visits.

Christmas was also a very special time, as the family gathered for Christmas Eve church, followed by the traditional oyster stew, a visit from Santa, and birthday cake for Jesus. These memories will be cherished by her family. Leora was a wonderful example of Jesus’ love, always putting others first with compassion and devotion. She was a guiding example of faith for her family.

Leora is survived by her children: Robert of St. Cloud; Richard (Meridee) of Minnetrista; Stan (Joanne) of Long Prairie; Scott (Jill) of Long Prairie; Marilyn (Woody) Gustafson of Long Prairie; and daughter in law Nancy of Grey Eagle; 18 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; siblings Thelma Hueners, Lila Bliss, Mary (David) Lyng, Larry (Nancy) Hyink, Earl (Barb) Hyink, and Judy (Dan) Bohl; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene; sons Danny and Bill; daughters in law Sheloa and Yvonne; grandsons Adam Gustafson and Mitch Hillman; siblings Blanche (Royce) Hueners, Philip (Jeanine) Hyink, and Kenneth Hyink; and brothers in law Curt Hueners and Chuck Bliss and sister in law Julie Hyink.