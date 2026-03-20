November 14, 1952 - March 18, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Laure Emslander, 73 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at her home in St. Cloud. Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 AM on Thursday at the church in St. Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Laure was born November 14, 1952 in St. Cloud to John & Benigna (Kenning) Stang. She married Leo Emslander Jr. on December 2, 1972 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. She and Leo moved around a lot in their early years because of Leo being in the military. She worked as a CNA at St. Benedict’s Nursing Home for many years and after retirement she worked part time at Kwik Trip. She is a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in St. Augusta. Laure was a kind, selfless and simple lady who would do anything for others. She had a strong faith and trust in God; she would pray the rosary daily. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She liked to spend time in her garden and cooking; she was a very patient women and was always happy to be with her large family.

She is survived by her husband, Leo Jr., children, Terry Emslander, Mary (Shawn) Carter, Dan (Nadine) Emslander, Robert Emslander, Joe Emslander, Tim (Holly Rudh) Emslander, Tom (Lisa) Emslander, Sara (Rick Ostendorf) Emslander, stepdaughter Dianne (Todd Dvorak) Leinonen siblings, Mary Ann Tschida, Kathryn Schmidt, Fred (Rita) Stang, Lorraine Lauer, David Stang, Lois Warnert, Alan (Barb) Stang, Bernice Stang, Godchildren, Janelle Stang, Robyn Stang, and 26 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Luke, siblings, Annete & John, brothers and sisters in law, Clarence Schmidt, Robert Tschida, Jan Stang, John Warnert, and Eugene Lauer.