September 25, 1944 - March 11, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Funeral services will be at 11 AM, Thursday March 19, 2026 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Judy Werner, age 81 of Long Prairie who passed away unexpectedly at her home in Long Prairie on Wednesday March 11. Reverend Noah Wehrspann will officiate, and burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Long Prairie. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann family funeral home, Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Judy Schultz was born September 25, 1944 the daughter of Melbert and Donna (Pankonin) Schultz in Minneapolis. She attended school in both Minneapolis, and Long Prairie, but ultimately graduated from high school in Minneapolis.

On February 9, 1963 she married James Werner. The couple had three children Mary, Robert, and Lynn. Although their marriage ended in divorce, Judy and James remained lifelong friends. She was always grateful for the times he would continue to do things for her, and their ability to continue to be welcomed in the lives of immediate and extended family. She cherished family reunions.

Judy worked at Peterson Variety Store, and Holiday Village. In 2007 Judy retired from Dan’s Prize as one of the original nine employees.

Because she loved being outside, and active, Judy was meticulous with her lawn and yard care. This also represented her firm belief in doing things the right way the first time, and took pride in a job well done.

Grounded in strong Christian faith, she found it imperative to keep informed by reading scripture as well as current events. Her church, and church family Trinity Lutheran, was extremely important to her. With her humble, kind giving, and sometimes strict spirit, she worked toward mentoring and staying active in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Family was something she felt in her heart.

She is preceded in death by both parents, Melbert and Donna Schultz, sisters Pat and Marsha, brothers in-law Bill Grecula and Ed Treseler, her former husband James Werner.

She is survived by her children, Mary Conrade, and Robert (Anita) Werner of Long Prairie, and Lynn (Pat) Lamusga of Browerville. Sisters Sandy Grecula of Bloomington, Kim (Mike) Huttner of Savage, and Sherri Treseler of Coon Rapids. Grandchildren Kristin (Miguel) Ambriz, Michael Steinert, Abigail Lamusga, Patsy (Jake) Fredendall. Great grandchildren Alexandra, Brandon, Emily, and Marina. Step granddaughters Julie (Jim) Kempenich, Jennifer (Tim) Waddell, and step grandson Wyatt Kempenich.