April 16, 1947 - March 14, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Sandra “Sandi” J. (Harvey) Schmitt who passed away Saturday at her home. Rev. Isaac Delmanowski will officiate and burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 3-7 PM Monday, March 23 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Sandi was born April 16, 1947 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Clyde and Doreen (Blommer) Harvey. She lived a life defined by kindness, service, and deep love for her family. She married the love of her life, Bernie Schmitt, on April 19, 1969, beginning a lifelong partnership filled with devotion and adventure.

While Bernie served in the Navy, they traveled throughout the United States before settling nearly 50 years ago in Big Lake, where they built a warm home and lasting community connections.

Sandi cared deeply for others throughout her life, working as both a nurse and a teacher. She also volunteered at her church, especially enjoying time in the church library.

Above all, Sandi cherished her family. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bernie; her daughter, Corie (Dan) Eckstrom; her son, Mike (Andrea) Schmitt; and her grandchildren who were the pride and joy of her life, Tommy, Tyler, Amy, and Lucas. She also leaves behind many extended family members and friends who will remember her warmth strength and unwavering love. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.