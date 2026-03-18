July 23, 1937 - March 12, 2026

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Funeral Services will be on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Gordon Hurttgam, 88, of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, March 12 at his home. Pastor Bruce Timm will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and an hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.

Gordon was born July 23, 1937, the fifth of six children to Edwin and Alma (Bellhorn) Hurttgam. He was baptized and confirmed in the faith at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mt. Clemens, Michigan.

He was raised on a farm in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. His education started at a one room schoolhouse in Clinton Township, Michigan, then continued at Trinity Lutheran School, Mt. Clemens and Mt. Clemens High. After graduation he began working for Michigan Bell Telephone. He then joined the army where he worked in telecommunications. He retired from Quest Communication in 2000 after 44 years.

He married his wife Myrna (Brandmire) on June 25, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Janesville, MN.

Gordon is preceded in death by his parents, brother Wilbert, Earl and Russ, his sister Ruth and grandson Jack.

He is survived by his wife Myrna, brother James and children Debra, Michael, Joel (Mary Ann) and Beth (Don), 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Family wishes to thank St. Croix Hospice for their great care of Gordon.