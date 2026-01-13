November 4, 1941 - January 13, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM Friday January 16, 2026 at St. Mary’s Cathedral upper church in St. Cloud for Yvonne Marthaler, 84 of Saint Cloud, who died Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. A private family burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be after 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Lunch will follow the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Yvonne was born November 4, 1941 in St. Paul to Robert & Louise (Berres) Peterson. She married Norbert “Red” Marthaler on January 30, 1960 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Together they created a home filled with warmth, laughter and unconditional love. Yvonne worked as a receptionist at the St. Cloud Hospital for 12 years, where she touched the hearts of many. Yvonne was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother who treasured every moment spent with them, whether baking, attending sporting events or a simple visit. Yvonne was an avid gardener, who you could always find tending to her many gardens in the summer. She had a special place in her heart for “The King”…Elvis.

She will be deeply missed by her children (who will also miss her potato salad and fried chicken), Jeff (Dena) of Holdingford; Sharon (Tom) Herzog of Plymouth; Mary (Jack) Doble of St. Cloud; Mark (Kathryn) of Bloomington; Joe (Peg) of Sartell; Kent (Deanna) of Nisswa; brother, Bill (Norma) Peterson of Spring Lake Park; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Red, brothers, Donald Peterson and Jack Peterson and granddaughter, Julia Marthaler.

The family would like to thank Quiet Oaks for their support and care of Yvonne in her final days. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Yvonne Marthaler’s name to Quiet Oaks Hospice House 5537 Galaxy Road St. Cloud MN 56301.