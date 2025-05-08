Yvonne J. Lynch, 89, Richmond

March 16, 1936 - May 4, 2025

attachment-Yvonne Lynch loading...

Sadly, we announce the passing of Yvonne J. (Jurek) Lynch, age 89, on May 4, 2025, at Cherrywood Assisted Living in Richmond, MN. The Celebration of Life for Yvonne will be on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, Albany. A blessing will take place at noon at the funeral home. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes – Albany.

Yvonne was born on March 16, 1936, to Frank and Gertrude (Kampa) Jurek in Duelm, Minnesota. She graduated from Cathedral HS in St. Cloud. She married Thomas Lynch on November 22, 1955, in St. Cloud, MN. Yvonne and Tom resided in Becker for many years before moving to Cherrywood Advanced Living in Richmond, MN. She was a member of Saint Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake, MN. She was a proud member of the Women of the Moose.

Yvonne was a woman whose personable aura and love for socializing brought joy to all who knew her. Yvonne was a vibrant spirit who cherished the simple pleasures in life. Whether playing cards, enjoying a night at the casino, or sipping her favorite COORS Light beer over ice, she always embraced each moment with enthusiasm. One of her greatest joys was spending happy hour on the deck with her beloved husband, sharing laughter and stories. Yvonne's passion for cooking and baking was well-known, and her homemade creations delighted family and friends alike. She possessed a meticulous nature, always keeping a tidy home and dressing to the nines, ready to celebrate life's many occasions.

Yvonne found fulfillment in her career within the secretarial industry, contributing her organizational skills and warm personality to Dr. Peter Larsen at the St. Cloud Eye Clinic, Quinlivan & Hughes P.A., and Becker Patriot News, also known as the Citizen Newspaper. Her professionalism and dedication were evident in all her work.

Yvonne's spirit will forever remain in our hearts, and her legacy will continue through the memories shared with those who had the privilege of knowing her. She leaves behind countless friends and loved ones who will cherish her memory and the joy she brought into their lives. Yvonne will be deeply missed, but her light will shine on in our hearts forever.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas; her children, Teri Jo (Lee) Kapsch, Crowley, TX; Thomas (Patty) Lynch, Marshfield, WI; Timothy (Amy) Lynch, Slinger, WI; and Todd (Jan) Lynch, Albany, MN. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Jo (Bob) Baker, Alva, OK, and Sandra (Dale) Anderson, Lindstrom, MN. Yvonne is also survived by her sister-in-law, Gayle Jurek, 9 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Gertrude Jurek; sister, Phyllis Brunn and her husband Norman; and brothers, Virgil Jurek, Jerry Jurek and his wife Lynn, and Roland Jurek. She is also preceded by her grandson, Sean Lynch, and great-granddaughter, Amelia Fellenz.