Yvonne C. Weitgenant, 85, Sauk Rapids

August 27, 1939 - September 2, 2024

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at Graham United Methodist Church, Rice for Yvonne Weitgenant, age 85, who passed away Monday at the Good Shepherd Memory Cottages in Sauk Rapids. Pastor Cassandra Ann Betker and Chaplain Sarah Schmidt will officiate and burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Dixville. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Yvonne was born August 27, 1939 in Foley to Arnold and Verlinda (Beack) Wisneski. She married Glen Weitgenant on April 19, 1958, together they had five children (later divorced). Yvonne lived in the St. Cloud area most of her life. She worked at Northern Wire, retiring in 2008. She also worked at Jack Frost when her children were young. Yvonne was an avid reader and enjoyed bird watching, flowers, crafting, ceramics, gardening, and camping with family. She was loving, caring, hard-working, and nurturing. Yvonne loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Sherri Weitgenant of St. Cloud, Larry (Sandy) Weitgenant of Albany, Sharon (Don) Fischer of Zimmerman, Dean Weitgenant of Cold Spring, and Becky (Drew Backlund) Weitgenant of Mora; brother, Herman Wisneski of Brainerd; brother-in-law, Duane Albrecht of Rice; grandchildren, Cory (Ami) Weitgenant , Nathan (Alex Hoover) Weitgenant, Nicole (Westin) Satzinger, and Jessica (Jayson Martin) Fischer; and great grandchildren, Levi Satzinger, Cameron Satzinger, and Theo Weitgenant. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Florence; son-in-law, Richard Gryczkowski; siblings, Richard Wisneski and Darlene Albrecht; and sisters-in-law, Susie Wisneski and Barb Wisneski; and brother-in-law, James Weitgenant.