Yvette L. Schuler, 98, Waite Park formerly of St. Cloud

May 7, 1920 - July 20, 2018

Yvette Schuler loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Yvette L. Schuler, age 98 of Waite Park formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018 at Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Yvette was born May 7, 1920 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Lloyd and Leona (Roeder) Marchant. She married the love of her life, Albert Schuler on January 14, 1942 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Yvette took great pride in being a homemaker and devoted wife to her husband. Shortly after Albert’s death in 1997, she moved to Park Garden Apartments, where she achieved independence and made many lasting friendships. Yvette enjoyed participating in crafts, games, music and she loved to read. She was known for her welcoming personality and her strong faith. She will forever be remembered for her sweetness, her cute giggle and her wonderful stories. She will be greatly missed.

Yvette is survived by her long-time caregiver, Kim (Jeff) Long of Sauk Rapids; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and brother, Donald Marchant.

A sincere thank you goes out to the Sterling Park staff, along with the St. Croix Hospice staff, for their amazing care.