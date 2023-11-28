Your Guide to HUGE Christmas Light Displays in Minnesota

Some of the best ones are sometimes in your own neighborhood. Some of them can look a little like the "Griswolds" but others are very tastefully done and are awesome to see. I do wonder about some people's electric bills during this time, however.

Anyway, if you are one of those people who love to drive around and see some great light displays, maybe take it a notch further and take a road trip to some other towns around Minnesota and take in some of the professional light displays. Here is a great guide for you!

BENTLEYVILLE

This is a great light display that you walk through. It's located in Duluth. And it's pretty awesome. I have experienced this one myself. Please make sure to dress for the condiditons. And it will be colder than what you expect. In other words, overdress. There is a portion with some hot beverages for sale and some firepits. It's very welcome.

SEVER'S HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Located in Shakopee, this one is a drive through display, but it's set to music which adds an element of cool. And it is not at all free, but if the cost is per vehicle. So, pile people in there and enjoy the lights!

SERTOMA WINTER WONDERLAND

This one is located in Baxter, Minnesota. And it's a walk through display, so again, dress accordingly. And is open all of December.

GLOW HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

This one is located in St. Paul and opened up a couple of weeks ago. It's kind of amazing. This year it moved locations. In past years it's been set up at the State Fairgrounds. This year it's located at CHS. That's the ball park for the Saints.

Those are some of the biggest ones here in Minnesota, there are some that are a bit smaller, but free, and right here in the St. Cloud area that are pretty great. And also, if you want to drive to Wisconsin, there are a few along the border of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Just depends on how far you'd like to drive to see cool light displays.

