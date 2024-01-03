Your Chance to Own a Resort on Rainy Lake in Int’l Falls is Here

If your dream has always been to own a resort on a popular lake in Northern Minnesota, this is your chance. But it comes with a hefty price tag.

Jon Blanchett Move It Real Estate Group Jon Blanchett Move It Real Estate Group loading...

Thunderbird Lodge in International Falls on Rainy Lake is for sale. This is a historical lodge that was built in 1937.The lodge has been listed with Woody Woods with Move It Real Estate Group. The listing states that the lodge is currently used for Commercial, Event Space, Food Service, Recreational, Residential, Resort, Bar/Tavern. And of course, you have the option to keep the same use, or you could change it. That would be totally up to you, as the new owner. It would be a great investment for possibly multiple owners.

Get our free mobile app

Growing up, we had a cabin on Rainy Lake, and I can tell you that it is a gorgeous area, and the lake is known for it's muskie fishing. So, if you are into that, you are in luck, there are also several other things to do in that area as well.

The listing agent, stated that anything you can think of to do outdoors, it's available here. The lodge currently has 15 lodge rooms, 10 cabins and a rental house, sleeps 125 guests and includes room for about 100 boats.

The listing just came on the market on January 2nd. So, this is brand new, and if you are still wondering what the cost is? I told you it's significant. $4.4 Million. But, with multiple investors, and with the consideration of the potential revenue, this could be a great business venture.

You can see the full listing here.

Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures