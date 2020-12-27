Year End Snowstorm Possible for Minnesota
UNDATED -- Forecast trends continue to show the potential for accumulating snow and travel impacts next week starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting into Wednesday.
The exact track is still unknown, but at this point, there is a high potential for the southern half of Minnesota and Wisconsin to receive at least several inches of snowfall.
Monitor forecast updates for refinements of snowfall amounts and timing over the next couple of days.
