Xcel Energy’s Day Of Caring Raises Over $250,000 For Non-Profits

UNDATED (WJON News) -- An annual fundraising event has earned over a quarter of a million dollars for non-profits. Xcel Energy's 14th Annual Day of Caring took place on September 13th and 14th and 7,900 volunteers helped to raise $260,000 in economic impact.

The volunteers took part in 125 projects ranging from packing meals to constructing homes, to cleaning up trails, and planting trees. Xcel Energy CEO Bob Frenzel says volunteers comes together year after year to take their time to make an impact on their communities.

Minnesota and the Dakotas had over 900 volunteers dedicate 3,000 hours with an economic impact of close to $100,000. Xcel Energy serves the states of Minnesota, North & South Dakota, Wisconsin, Colorado, Michigan, Texas and New Mexico.

