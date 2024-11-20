Xcel Energy Starts Producing Carbon-free Electricity at Sherco

BECKER (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy is now delivering carbon-free electricity from one of the country's largest solar projects.

Officials say this will benefit customers across the Upper Midwest, and it all starts at their project in Becker.

Xcel says Sherco Solar will provide the lowest-cost solar power to customers in Minnesota and the Dakotas.

It has also created 400 union construction jobs along with 12 operations and maintenance jobs.

C-E-O Bob Frenzel says Xcel will continue to invest in these innovative technologies to create power, support communities and create jobs.