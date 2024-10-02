Xcel Energy Sending Help To Restore Power In Georgia

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy is sending help to the areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The power company is sending 100 employees from Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas to help restore power following the devastating storm.

Get our free mobile app

Hurricane Helene Brings Heavy Rains Into Georgia Megan Varner, Getty Images loading...

Line workers, safety consultants, and mechanics will travel south to support local power companies in Georiga. Xcel Energy CEO Bob Frenzel says the impacts on the electrical systems in the storm areas is extensive and it will take the contribution of all of our nation's utilities to restore power.

Hurricane Helene Brings Heavy Rains Into Georgia Megan Varner, Getty Images loading...

Earlier in the week Xcel Energy released 230 contractors to help store power in the hurricane-ravaged region and the employees are expected to be in Georgia for about two weeks.

Hurricane Helene Brings Heavy Rains Into Georgia Megan Varner, Getty Images loading...

Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina Melissa Sue Gerrits, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

175 Years of Benton County History

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022