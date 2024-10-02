Xcel Energy Sending Help To Restore Power In Georgia

Megan Varner, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy is sending help to the areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The power company is sending 100 employees from Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas to help restore power following the devastating storm.

Line workers, safety consultants, and mechanics will travel south to support local power companies in Georiga. Xcel Energy CEO Bob Frenzel says the impacts on the electrical systems in the storm areas is extensive and it will take the contribution of all of our nation's utilities to restore power.

Earlier in the week Xcel Energy released 230 contractors to help store power in the hurricane-ravaged region and the employees are expected to be in Georgia for about two weeks.

