Xcel Energy Crews Ready In Florida To Help Restore Power

Saul Martinez, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy is once again helping to restore power in the hurricane-ravaged southern part of the United States. The power company has almost 40 employees from Minnesota and South Dakota ready in Fort Walton Beach, Florida prepared to travel to areas of need, and over 100 employees total assigned to the Tampa Electric Company and Duke Energy ready to respond.

Xcel President and CEO Bob Frenzel says they are grateful to their crews and everyone who has worked to restore power and they saw the importance of mutual aid in the wake of the hurricanes.

Last week Xcel Energy sent more than 100 employees to Georgia where they helped to restore power to about 2,000 homes, repaired miles of power lines, and fixed broken poles.

