Wrong Way Driver Crashes in St. Michael

WJON

ST. MICHAEL -- A man was hurt in a crash near St. Michael late Saturday night. The incident happened on County Road 35 and Garrison Avenue NE just before midnight.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west in the eastbound lanes of County Road 35 went it went off the road and hit a power pole.

The driver of the car, 43-year-old Jessi Ernst of Montrose, was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.