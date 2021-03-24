Wright County Sheriff’s Office Warning of New Scams

BUFFALO -- The Wright County Sheriff's Office is the latest law enforcement agency to alert the community to scams circulating via the phone, mail, and email.

Sheriff's officials say scams come in a variety of ways, but a recent trend is scammers acting as law enforcement and demanding payment to avoid arrest. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says they will never ask for payment over the phone and to be aware that technology allows the callers to hide their phone number and, in some cases, show a real phone number connected to the law enforcement agency.

You should never trust the phone number or the caller, but rather hang up and contact the agency yourself to report the scam attempt or determine if the call is legitimate.

Officials also say to be wary of emails asking for payment. The email address may look familiar or legitimate but may be compromised. Always contact your local law enforcement agency before clicking on any links or opening the emails.