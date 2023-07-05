Man Drowns in Wright County Lake

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A man drowned in a lake in Wright County.

The Sheriff's Office says they were called to Lake Pulaski in the 1700 block of Pulaski Road in the city of Buffalo at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

Witnesses say the man had been swimming when he went underwater.

The Sheriff's Office dive team was eventually able to find the man underwater and brought him to shore where life-saving measures were initiated. He was then taken to the hospital where he died.

He's been identified as 20-year-old Jair Sanchez Loya from Mexico.

Witnesses say he was initially on a floatation device but became separated from it and went under the water.

