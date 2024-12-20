Wright County Crash Sends Monticello Man to the Hospital Friday

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Another crash in central Minnesota sent a Monticello man to the hospital Friday morning.

The incident happened on an Interstate 94 exit ramp and Wright County Road 8 in Silver Creek Township at around 9:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a straight truck driven by 24-year-old Kenin Zambranomera of Minneapolis was eastbound on I-94 when he exited at County Road 8. Meanwhile, a Kia Soul driven by 77-year-old Eugene Quast was heading north on County Road 8. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Quast was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

