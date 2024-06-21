Wright County Crash Injures Three People Friday

STOCKHOLM TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were brought to the hospital after a crash near Cokato Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 12 just southeast of town at around 8:00 a.m.

The patrol says 81-year-old Dennis Frey of Howard Lake was eastbound on Highway 12 while a pickup driven by 49-year-old Pablo Hernandez of Maple Plain was westbound.

The two vehicles collided near the intersection at 60th Street SW.

Frey, Hernandez, and a passenger in the pickup, 35-year-old Jose Tapia of Montrose, were all taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

QUIZ: Can You Identify the Iconic '80s Film From Just a Single Freeze-Frame? Embark on a journey through '80s nostalgia with kids (and aliens) on bikes, and teens dodging principles (and responsibilities). We've put the proverbial pause on some of the decade's most iconic flicks, and now it's your mission to name them all. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures