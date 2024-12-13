Wright County Crash Injures Buffalo Woman Friday

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Buffalo woman was sent to the hospital after a crash in Wright County Friday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 12 and County Road 14 at around 8:50 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 62-year-old Susan Patricia was southbound on County Road 12 and was making a left turn onto eastbound Highway 12 when a westbound transit van struck her vehicle.

Patricia went to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van, 32-year-old Terrance Anthony of Montrose, was not hurt.

