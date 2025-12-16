GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING UPDATE

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush earned third place at the Melrose “Defender” Tournament with 117.5 points, and they earned nine medals. One championship by Sutton Kenning, 215, and Jack Hamak, 133, and Ethan Brott, 215, both earned second place. Kayne Doering 107 and Noah Neuman 189 both earned third place, Grady Doering 127 and Noah Orth 285 both took fourth, and Connor Frederickson (139) took sixth place. The Crush were defeated by Brained 45-26 and Alexandria 34-24. They had three go 2-0: Jack Hamak (133), Sutton Kenning (215), Tanner Hugg (172), and Noah Orth (285). They were defeated by Fergus Falls 42-36 and Willmar 44-23 at the Fergus Falls Triangular. Jack Hamak (133), Sutton Kenning (215), and Noah Neuman (189) went 2-0.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers won both duals at the Minnewaska Triangular. They defeated Minnewaska 51-14 and BOLD 71-0. Ethan Brinkman (107), Dalton Northway (114), Seth Ramsdell (127), Hayden Ramsdell (133), Axel Posterick (145), Colby Twardowski (172), Chaz Gwost (189), Ivan Petrich (215), and Landen Lashinski (285) all won both matches. The Flyers earned second place at the Edina “Hornets” Tournament with 217 points, with eleven medal winners. Seth Ramsdell (1330 and Ivan Petrich (215) both earned championships. Ethan Brinkman (107), Dalton Northway (114), Sam Strack (121), Axel Posterick (145), and Kobi Cameron (160) earned second place. Colby Twardowski (172), Chaz Gwost (189), and Landon Lashinski (285) both earned third place. The Flyers defeated PRPLB 54-14 and Albany 51-21. They had six that went 2-0: Ethan Brinkman (107), Sam Strack (121), Hayden Ramsdell (133), Chaz Gwost (189), Ivan Petrich (215), and Landon Lashinski (285).

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs went 3-0 at their home quadrangular, they defeated Rocori 50-13, Pierz 37-28, and Chisago Lakes 67-6. Five went 3-0: Odin Duncombe (114), Jacob Williams (127), Boston Kuschel (133), Levi Thompson (1450 and Bennett Kujawa (160). Four went 2-1: Harper Hamacher (107), Grady Muellner (172), Blaine Cox (189), and Aiden Golley (215).

SARTELL SABRES

The Sabres defeated both Milaca-Faith Christian 50-13 and Glencoe-Silver Lake 49-20. They had eight that went 2-0: Noah Bartkowicz (107), Jack McGrew (121), Jace Gruber (114), Bodyn Molitor (127), Michael Kula (160), Barrett Leblanc (145), Carter Allen (215), and Peyton Allen (285). The Sabres earned fourth place with 156.5 points at the Big Lake “Hornets” Tournament with seven medal winners. Noah Bartkowicz (107), Jayce Gruber (114), and Peyton Allen (285) all earned championships. Rowan Stewart (133) earned second place, Carter Allen (215) earned third place, and Bradyn Molitor (127) and Cael Linn (139) both took fifth place. The Sabres defeated both Fergus Falls 49-12 and Sauk Rapids 57-12. They had seven that went 2-0. Noah Bartkowicz (107), Jayce Gruber (114), Jack McGrew (121), Cael Linn (139), Barrett Leblanc (145), Carter Allen (215), and Payton Allen (285).

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans earned ten medals at the HLWW tournament, five championships by Jaxon Lind 107, Trey Kraemer 114, Connor Faber 127, and Sawyer Minnerath 172. Mason Molitor 139, Kameron Moscho 145, Talen Kubesh 152, and Zander Bitker 189 all earned second place, and Easton Rosenow 160 took fifth place. The Spartans went 1-1 at the Willmar “Cardinals” triangular; they were defeated by AAA Willmar 36-31, and they defeated Detroit Lakes 53-21. They had four that went 2–0: Trey Kraemer (107/114), Mason Molitor (139), Kameron Moscho (145), and Talen Kubesh (152). The Spartans earned second at the Morris “Tigers” tournament with 198 points, with ten medal winners. Trey Kraemer (107), Connor Faber (121), and Kameron Moscho (145) all won championships. Carter Kremer (127) and Jalen Kubesh (152) both earned second place. Carson Alvarado (172) and Gavin Reinhardt (215) both earned third place, and Sawyer Minnerath (172) and Jayden Garcia (160) both took fourth place.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned the championship at the Melrose “Defender” Tournament with thirteen place winners. Adrian Anaya 107, Tyson Meagher 114, Jamison Meagher 127, Roman Roberg 133, and Brayden Kierstead 139 all won championships. Ben Nething 107 and Daniel Flint both earned second place. Devon Schmidt 145, Mason Hansen 133, and Brice Messer 285 all took third place, and Abe Nething 139, Nick Utsc,h and Sam Brick 285 all took fifth place. The Bulldogs defeated BBE and Kimball at the BBE “Jaguar” triangular. BBE 57-11 and Kimball 56-14. They had eight that went 2-0: Adrian Anaya (107), Tyson Meagher (114), Jamison Meagher (127), Roman Roberg (133), Brayden Kierstead-Hahn (139), Nicholas Utsch (152), Easton Braun (189), and Brice Messer (285). The Bulldogs earned third place with 130 points at the Jackson County Central Tournament with six medal winners. Tyson Meagher (114) and Jamison Meagher (127) both earned championships. Nolan Roberg (1210 and Brayden Kierstead-Hahn (139) both earned third place, Mason Hansen (152) earned fifth, and Roman Roberg (133) took sixth place. 100th Win – Roman Roberg, Paynesville, 11th, 133 pounds and 75th Win – Jamison Meagher, Paynesville, 10th, 127 pounds

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars took sixth place with 82 points at the Melrose “Defender” Tournament, and they earned eight medals. Noah Jensen (114), Noah DeRoo (145), and Aiden Mueller (160) all earned second-place medals. McCoy Detloff (139) earned third place, and Bryce Borgerding (107) took fifth place. Landon Deters (127), Jude Oeltjenbruns (133), and Jace Mueller (152) all took sixth place. They were defeated by KMS 61-9 and BHV/PP 24-54. Noah Jensen (114) won both of his matches. The Jaguars were defeated by Paynesville 57-11 and Kimball 36-35. They had two that went 2-0, Noah Jensen (114) and Noah DeRoo (145). They had 77 points at the WCA tourney, with six medal winners. Noah Jensen (114) earned second, MaCoy Detloff 139 earned fourth, and Dylan Koob (139) earned fifth. Emmit Skare (107) took sixth place, Jace Mueller (152) took sixth, and Eli Wold (215) got eighth place.

KIMBALL CUBS

The Cubs earned nine medals at the HLWW “Lakers” round robin tournament. Mark Schiefelbein (160) and Garret Rosenow (215) both earned championships. Lance Schiefelbein (107) and Max Schiefelbein (139) both earned second place, and Miles Looman (127) and Cody Hendricks (145) both earned third place, and Frank Schiefelbein (172) took fourth place. The Cubs had two medal winners at the Glencoe “Don Hall” tournament. Mark Schiefelbein (160) earned the championship, and Garret Rosenow (215) earned second place. The Cubs were defeated by Paynesville 56-14, and they defeated BBE 36-35. Mark Schiefelbein (160), Frank Schieflebein (172), and Garret Rosenow (215) all went 2-0. The Cubs earned 7th place with 79 points at the Delano “Tigers” Tournament with four place winners. Mark Schiefelbein (160) earned the championship, Miles Looman (127) earned fourth, Frank Schiefelbein (172) took fifth, and Teagan VanNurden (133) took sixth.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles took 7th place with 73 points at the Melrose “Defender” tournament with four medal winners. Nick Becker (285) and Ryder Schmidt (160) both earned championships, Carson DesMarais (121) earned second place, Brody Sieben (139) took fourth place, and Blake Iverson (160) took sixth place. The Eagles earned five medals at the Morris tournament. Ryder Schmidt (160) and Nick Becker (285) both earned championships. Carson DesMarais (121) and Torii Berg (133) both earned second-place medals, and Brody Sieben (139) earned third place.

BERTHA-HEWITT/VERNDALE/PP RAIDERS

The Raiders went 5-1 for sixth place at the Grand Forks “Sertoma” Duals. They defeated Fargo North 50-19, Central Cass 38-33, Bismarck Century 36-30, and Fargo Davies 44-30. They were defeated by Fargo Davies 33-31. Adam Brabow, Wyatt Jares, and Justin Olson all went 5-0; Mason Hoffman, Merrick Hoffma,n and Hudson Truax all went 4-1. Nikolai Hagen went 3-2, Logan Becker and Tanner Schulke both went 2-2, and Gage Barthel went 2-0.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons defeated North Branch 69-6 and ANML 61-9 at the Big Lake Triangular. They defeated Section 6AA rivals Becker 33-29.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers earned first place at the Big Lake “Hornets” tournament with 206.5 points. They earned fourteen medals, including five championships by Link Toops (145), Carter Young (152), Brayden Melby (1720 Brecken Andres (215). Jayden Zajac (189) and Henry Hoffman (285) both earned second place. Easton Stangl (114) earned third place, Tripp Toops (107), Brad Tanner (189), and Blake Virnig (160), Grady Young (139) all took fourth place, and Eli Gafke (172) took sixth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm took 14th place with 37.5 points at the St. Michael “Knights” Tournament with two medal winners. Carter Pesta (152) earned third place, and Jack Barz (172) took fifth place. The Storm had two medal winners at the Northfield tournament: Carter Pesta (152) earned the championship, and Carter Barz (121) earned third place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies earned fifth place with 91 points at the Melrose “Defenders” tournament with six medal winners. Connor Plumski (189) and Bert Schulte (152 both earned championships. Dylan Hoffarth (1720 and Braeden Giese (127) both earned third place, and Colton Carlson (121) took fourth. The Huskies earned seventh place with 80.5 points at the Big Lake “Hornets” Tournament with seven medal winners. Connor Plumski (189) earned the championship, and Braeden Geise (127) earned second place. Bert Schulte (152) took fourth, Colton Carlson (121), Blake Iverson (160), and Dylan Hoffarth (172) all took fifth place, and Tyler Plumski (152) took sixth.

