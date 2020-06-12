Woodshed in Rural Paynesville Damaged in Fire

PAYNESVILLE -- A woodshed in rural Paynesville was damaged in a fire. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a fire call just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday on 230th Street in Lake Henry Township.

Homeowner 80-year-old Louis Leyendecker of Paynesville was burning papers in a stove in the back of his shed. He went into his house and quickly noticed his shed was on fire.

The shed sustained moderate damage.

No one was hurt.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office