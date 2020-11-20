Woman Taken to Hospital After Rollover in Big Lake

BIG LAKE – A woman rolled her car in Big Lake after reportedly falling asleep while driving.

The crash happened Friday just after 11:00 a.m. on Highway 10 near 166th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says 20-year-old Ashley Peterson of Elk River was eastbound on Highway 10 when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Peterson told authorities she fell asleep at the wheel. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.