Woman Killed In Two Vehicle Crash
ISANTI (WJON News) -- A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Isanti County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after midnight Thursday morning on Highway 64 in Athens Township.
A Honda Accord driven by a 56-year-old woman from Chisago, Minnesota was traveling west on 269th Avenue when troopers said it went through a stop sign and was hit. That woman died in the crash.
Get our free mobile app
The driver of the other vehicle, a 32-year-old woman from Cambridge was not hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Huskies Win 9th Straight Super Region V Championship
- Main Street Grant to Benefit Downtown St. Cloud, Foley
- St. Cloud's Kyle Backer Named Minnesota Trooper of the Year
- 6 St. Cloud Area Young Professionals Chosen for 2025 Cohort
- Trump Tariffs Could Impact Your Local Brewery's Bottom Line
LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested
See what everyday foods like coffee, pineapples, and cashews (super weird!) look like before they make their way onto your table and into your belly.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz