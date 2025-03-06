Woman Killed In Two Vehicle Crash

ISANTI (WJON News) -- A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Isanti County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after midnight Thursday morning on Highway 64 in Athens Township.

A Honda Accord driven by a 56-year-old woman from Chisago, Minnesota was traveling west on 269th Avenue when troopers said it went through a stop sign and was hit. That woman died in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 32-year-old woman from Cambridge was not hurt.

