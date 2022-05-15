Woman Killed in Morrison County Crash

FLENSBURG -- A Sauk Centre woman was killed in a crash in Morrison County on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 27.

Twenty-five-year-old Stephanie Hagfors was driving east at Dove Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and made contact with a semi. Her vehicle then left the road and rolled multiple times.

Hagfors died in the crash.

The semi driver, 58-year-old Jake Prickett of Mitchell, South Dakota was not hurt.