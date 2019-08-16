Woman Hurt When Car Gets Sideswiped By Semi

MONTICELLO -- A Wisconsin woman was taken to the hospital after her car was sideswiped by a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9:00 a.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 94 in Monticello.

Nineteen-year-old Katelyn Breezee of Bloomer, Wisconsin was in the left lane when a semi moved from the right lane into the left lane and struck her car.

Breezee was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver did not stop after the crash.