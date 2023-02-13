Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Willmar in Kandiyohi County.
The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
A car driven by 56-year-old Karen Snegosky of Lester Prairie was going west on 15th Avenue near County Road 9 Southeast. Meanwhile, a pickup was going west and was attempting to make a turn onto the county road causing the two vehicles to collide.
The pickup driver was 75-year-old Gordon Wittman of Atwater.
Snegosky was taken to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Wittman was not hurt.
