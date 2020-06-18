Woman Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Grove City

GROVE CITY -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Meeker County Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Highway 12 at 560th Avenue near Grove City.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a truck and a car were both going east on Highway 12. Authorities say the two vehicles collided when the truck was turning left onto 560th Avenue.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Amiah Akerson of Pennock, was taken to Mayo Clinic with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 41-year-old Daryl Barker of Grove City, was not hurt.