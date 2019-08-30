Woman Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Wright County

MONTROSE -- A woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Montrose on Friday afternoon. The incident happened on Highway 12 at Arizona Avenue shortly after 3:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car, pickup truck, and compact car were all going east on Highway 12 when the car slowed down for another vehicle making a left turn. Authorities say the pick up rear-ended the car and then the car hit the compact car.

The driver of the compact car, 57-year-old Karie Daudt, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.