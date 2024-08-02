Woman Hurt in Stearns County Crash Friday

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- A Sauk Centre woman was hurt after a three-vehicle pileup on an off-ramp.

The crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. Friday in Sauk Centre.

The Minnesota State Patrol says three vehicles were exiting Interstate 94 at Highway 71 when they collided on the off-ramp.

One of the drivers, 83-year-old Anella Peterson, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles and a passenger in one of the vehicles all escaped injury.

