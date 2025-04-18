Woman Hurt in St. Cloud Crash Friday Morning

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A crash in St. Cloud sent a Ramsey woman to the hospital Friday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 10 just after 6:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 30-year-old Austin Welle of Sartell was eastbound on Highway 10, trying to turn eastbound onto East St. Germain Street, when his pickup collided with a car driven by 22-year-old Marni Jo Keith, who was westbound on Highway 10.

The crash sent Keith to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

