Woman Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash on Highway 10

BIG LAKE -- A Bemidji woman was hurt in a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday near Big Lake.

Thirty-nine-year-old Dawn Flaherty was driving eastbound in the left lane when she made contact with the center median wall causing her car to lose control and go off the road.

Flaherty was taken to the hospital in Monticello with non-life threatening injuries.