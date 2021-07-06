Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash

CUSHING -- A Rochester woman was hurt in a crash on Highway 10 near Cushing on Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:00 a.m.

Seventy-year-old Kathleen Larsen of Rochester was driving her car eastbound when she lost control on the wet road, went off the road, and hit some trees.

Larsen was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old passenger in the car was not hurt.

