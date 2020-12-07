Woman Hurt in Early Morning Fog Crash

FREEPORT – An Albany woman was taken to the hospital after an early Monday morning crash near Freeport.

The crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 75 in Oak Township, four miles southeast of Freeport. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Brianna Lange was westbound on County Road 174 and said she was unable to see the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 30 due to dense fog. The fog, coupled with icy roads, caused Lange’s car to slide off an embankment and into Getchell Creek, where it landed in an upright position.

Lange was taken to Melrose Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Melrose Ambulance and Freeport Fire and Rescue.