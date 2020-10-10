Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 25 in Monticello

MONTICELLO -- A Big Lake woman was hurt in a crash in Monticello late Saturday morning. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 25 at 6th Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going east on 6th Street and entered the intersection where it collided with a compact SUV that was heading south on Highway 25.

Authorities say the SUV rolled over onto its roof and came to a stop in the northbound lanes of Highway 25.

The driver of the compact SUV, 62-year-old Susan Archuleta, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt.