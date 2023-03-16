Woman Hurt in Crash Near Paynesville
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A twin cities area woman was hurt in a one-vehicle crash in Stearns County Thursday.
The incident happened on Highway 23 just before 1:00 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 36-year-old Kelly Rivera of Brooklyn Center was heading east on Highway 23 in Paynesville when she lost control of her SUV and rolled.
Rivera was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say the highway was snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.
