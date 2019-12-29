Woman Hurt in Crash Near Freeport

FREEPORT -- A Sauk Centre woman was hurt in a crash near Freeport on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on County Road 17 near County Road 153 in Krain Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a van driven by 68-year-old Judy Peifer was going west on County Road 17 when it lost control due to heavy slush on the road. The van spun out and rolled onto its side in the eastbound ditch.

Authorities say Peifer was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and became trapped inside the vehicle. Freeport Fire and Rescue was able to free her from the van.

She was then taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says road conditions have continued to worsen since Friday night. They are strongly advising no travel until conditions improve.

