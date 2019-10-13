Woman Hurt in Crash Near Foley

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash near Foley Saturday night. The incident happened on Highway 23 at 180th Avenue NE around 8:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck driven by 29-year-old James Vaux of Brook Park, was going east on Highway 23, lost control, entered the westbound lane, and was hit by an SUV, driven by 70-year-old David Eisenschenk of St. Cloud.

The passenger in the SUV, 68-year-old Gloria Eisenschenk, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither driver was hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crash, Foley, highway 23, minnesota state patrol
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top