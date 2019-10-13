Woman Hurt in Crash Near Foley

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash near Foley Saturday night. The incident happened on Highway 23 at 180th Avenue NE around 8:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck driven by 29-year-old James Vaux of Brook Park, was going east on Highway 23, lost control, entered the westbound lane, and was hit by an SUV, driven by 70-year-old David Eisenschenk of St. Cloud.

The passenger in the SUV, 68-year-old Gloria Eisenschenk, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither driver was hurt.